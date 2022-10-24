Cross country takes second against in-state rivals in the Utah Open

Four Wolverines finish in the top 10 as both UVU teams place second.

Both the men’s and women’s cross country teams placed second in the Utah Open held in Salt Lake City. Caila Okekirk and Agnieszka Lubowska lead the way for the Wolverines in the women’s 5K race with both finishing in the top 10. In the men’s 6K race Andrew Blackham and Jason Hoffman lead the pack also finishing in the top 10.

The Women’s 5K race included three complete teams in Utah State University, Utah Valley University, Salt Lake Community College and included participants from the University of Utah as well. The Wolverines totaled 38 points resulting in a second place finish only trailing Utah State University who had 22 points.

McKinstry was the first Wolverine to cross the finish line as she placed second with a time of 18:40.4. Lubowska and Kate Heywood rounded out the top three Wolverine performances with Lubowska finishing 7th with a time of 19:14.6 and Heywood finishing 12th with a time of 19:30.4. Hailey Odekirk finished in 19:39.7 and finished in 14th place and Mara Holmes finished seconds later with a time of 19:46.5 in 16th place. Heywood and Odekirk filled in the last two spots for the Wolverine’s team.

In the Men’s 6K race only UVU and USU trotted out full teams and SLCC only had a few individuals participating. Blackham and Jason were the Wolverine’s top performers. Blackman finished eighth and Jason ninth with times recording 20:04.4 and 20:13.4. The rest of the men’s team finished in a bunch with Bridger Isbell finishing 14th, Kaleb Paulsen finishing 15th, and Jacob Egan finishing 16th. The three Wolverines finished with times of 20:34.8, 20:42.3, and 20:57.6.

The Wolverines now prepare for the postseason as their next meet is in Nacogdoches, Texas for the Western Athletic Conference Championships on Oct. 29.

For a full schedule and more information visit gouvu.com.

