Women’s Soccer remains atop WAC standings after 0-0 draw

Utah Valley Women’s Soccer drew with Seattle U on Saturday night, moving to 8-3-5 on the season and 5-0-2 in conference play.

Utah Valley and Seattle U have engaged in a rivalry for the better part of six years. UVU is 4-5-3 against the Redhawks in that time, including two WAC Championship matchups with each team winning one.

UVU and Seattle U have both finished in the top three in three of the last four years and both currently sit in the top three in conference standings.

The first half featured pressure from the Wolverines, attempting seven shots with two on goal.

Utah Valley held the majority of possessions, holding the ball for what felt like over 65% of the half, unofficially.

Despite the first half ending in a 0-0 draw, head coach Chris Lemay seemed pleased with the first half efforts, being extremely supportive of his squad.

“We have always been good with the ball and with ball movement, but we weren’t good enough in the tightest spaces,” Lemay stated.

Utah Valley led in total shots, shots on target, corner kicks and possession, giving them an opportunity to continue their pressure into the second half.

The Wolverines took their first shot of the second half in the 50th minute when Heather Stainbrook snuck inside the box from left to right and fired a shot.

Despite having a decent amount of open space, Stainbrook fired too high, and Utah Valley was forced to reset.

Pressure ensued from the Redhawks, getting the ball into the attacking third for just the third time, but keeper CJ Graham made an excellent stop, giving Utah Valley another chance to attack.

In the 61st minute, Ruby Hladek fired a shot from just outside the box, but Seattle U made a great save, again shutting down the Wolverines offensive prowess.

After Utah Valley’s shot attempt, the teams traded shots back-and-forth, with the Redhawks turning the intensity up from a defensive first half.

Both teams continued to trade shot attempts, fighting for those three points.

Utah Valley charged down the field with one minute remaining, launched a ball that was just stopped by the keeper with eight seconds remaining, ending the game in a 0-0 draw.

“I thought we played alright and had most of the possessions. We just did not create enough great goal-scoring opportunities and just a few half-chances,” Lemay said. “We need to be better in the final third and tidier in the box.”

The Wolverines had 16 shots to the Redhawks seven and six shots on target to Seattle U’s two.

Utah Valley now sit at 17 points in conference play, with Seattle U at 13 and Cal Baptist at 12 with three games to play.

The Wolverines control their own destiny as they can clinch back-to-back WAC regular season titles with a win over in-state rival Utah Tech on Thursday night.

UVU will play their final two regular season games at Clyde Field, with the regular season finale on Monday Oct. 23 against Southern Utah.

Both games will kick off at 6 p.m. and be broadcast on ESPN+.

