UVU Volleyball extends its winning streak to three, sweeps SUU. 

UVU defeated in-state foe Southern Utah in a three-set sweep (25-17, 25-15, 25-23) for its third straight win, improving to 7-12 on the season.

UVU, who is 10-2 all time against SUU coming into the match, continued their recent dominance early jumping out to a quick 8-2 lead.

Avery Shewell was having herself a game, and the rest of the team was firing on all cylinders. The Wolverines were absolutely commanding this set, with everything seeming to go their way, Utah Valley would extend their lead quickly to 20-12.

A quick run by SUU would bring the game closer, but an ace by Abby Medeiros and a final kill by Shewell would put the set out of reach, ending it 25-17.

UVU would continue their dominant showing in the second set starting the set going on a monstrous 8-0 run lead by excellent performance at the net and frequent mistakes by the Thunderbirds.

The Wolverines took control of the set and did not look back. This was an impressive showing by the wolverines who took an 18-10 lead thanks to a Tori Ellis kill.

Southern Utah would go on a small run, but it was not enough, as Utah Valley continued their hot streak with a Kendra Nock block ending the set 25-15.

The third set seemed like it would be more of the same for Utah Valley, who jumped out to a quick lead, but SUU started to come back to life.

Going on a commanding 6-0 run to jump ahead to a 13-7 lead.

UVU seemed to be out of sync, making mistakes that seemed out of character for a dominant Wolverine team.

Luckily, an ace by Hailey Cuff, who was excellent today, gave Utah Valley the momentum needed to start getting back into this set.

Kills by Ellis and Cuff would bring the game back to within two points, and it was neck and neck from there.

A clutch block by Caleigh Vagana and Kendra Nock would help the Wolverines comeback effort at an opportune time.

The Thunderbirds were up 23-21 near the end of the set, when they committed a heartbreaking service error that gave Utah Valley a chance to complete the comeback. A final block by Shewell, and an attacking error by Southern Utah would put the nail in the coffin and give the Wolverines their third straight win.

UVU has been on a tear recently, winning three games in a row in dominant fashion. They look like a completely new team and hope to extend their winning streak to four.

Utah Valley starts a two-game road trip starting Thursday, Oct. 19 against Grand Canyon, then Oct. 29 against Cal Baptist. Both games will be broadcast on ESPN+.

