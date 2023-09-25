UVU Review Podcast: UVU Intramurals

Reading Time: 2 minutes A recap of the Podcast with The UVU Review and Intramurals assistant director, Kennedy Pabst, discussing how to get involved with Intramurals

Many students at Utah Valley University are plastered with homework, school, jobs , and various events keeping them out of the loop.

UVU Intramurals provides ways for students, alumni, and even students at other schools to join the fun and stay active.

Kennedy Pabst, an assistant director for the UVU Intramurals division, recently spoke on a podcast with The UVU Review and discussed how students can join intramurals and stay active.

Pabst oversees all game officiation and gets the events out to the public.

“It’s a good way to stay active and a great way to meet new people and make new friends,” Pabst said. “We have flag football, soccer , and volleyball as well as random Spikeball tournaments and the rock wall for daily events.”

If you are interested in creating a team for one of these events, you can go online to www.uvu.edu/intramurals and register your team.

Just interested in joining yourself? Pabst mentioned that you are still more than welcome to join.

“You can put together a team or go by yourself. We want everyone to come out and do it and create as many teams as we can,” Pabst said. “You can go to the intramural’s website. It will take you through the payment process, what sports are at that time and what is happening. We have two blocks per semester for different sports.”

Pabst mentioned in the podcast that even though flag football is more competitive, many people go just to have fun and get experience.

Each sport is $15 for UVU students and $30 for alumni or students from other schools, and you can register for each block of events.

Pabst noted that the block for the winter season will be coming up and to keep an eye out for information. If you are looking for a more competitive environment, Pabst said that some teams even practice for the season.

With any additional questions, you can also instant message the UVU Intramurals Instagram and they will respond to your message.

In addition to meeting new friends, Intramurals also gives students a good opportunity to get out and be active in their lives. While life can be busy at times, you can give yourself a chance to treat your body right.

Listen to the podcast on Spotify at The UVU Review: https://open.spotify.com/show/3F2RReuQKsnluPV

