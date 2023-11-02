Late goal upsets UVU WSoc in semifinal of WAC Tournament

UVU will await their fate on Sunday if they recieve an at-large bid. Photo By: UVU Marketing

No. 1 UVU and No. 4 Grand Canyon met in the semifinal of the WAC Tournament.

The two teams met earlier this season in Arizona with UVU coming away with a 4-0 victory.

Utah Valley showed some aggressiveness early, with senior Jenna Shepherd-Gremillion receiving a free kick, nearly heading the ball in to give the Wolverines an early lead. Despite the attempt going long, Utah Valley was able to get a shot up.

But that was really it from the Wolverines early.

Not only did UVU slowdown in offensive prowess, but their defense also suffered immensely. Grand Canyon was given opportunity after opportunity to take an early lead but could not get anything going.

Between CJ Graham dribbling alone with the ball in the box, or missing an assignment in the box, it felt like Grand Canyon was bound to get a goal soon.

After relentless attacks in the defensive third, Utah Valley let one slip and Grand Canyon would take a 1-0 lead in the 25th minute.

Graham initially blocked the attempt, but it was deflected off the defending Sydney Bushman’s leg and dribbled into the unattended net, resulting in an own goal despite Gianna Gourley’s shot.

Gourley ranks third in the country in goals scored with 20.

This was the first time Utah Valley had trailed since their match against BYU on Sept. 2, nearly two months ago.

Gourley had a chance at another goal after she was deemed offside by the official, saving Utah Valley from a 2-0 deficit.

But even after the offside, Grand Canyon continued to put the pressure on the Wolverines putting up shot after shot.

Up to this point in the match, Grand Canyon had six shots with two on target with Utah Valley having just three attempts.

Utah Valley had their first on-goal attempt in the 35th minute from Ruby Hladek who fired a shot immediatelty after receiving it in the box but was blocked by the keeper.

Thus, that was the end of the first half and No. 1 Utah Valley would trail 1-0 in the WAC Tournament.

Utah Valley came out with heat in the second half, with Hladek setting a pick for Heather Stainbrook to receive a ball and a one-on-one chance with the keeper.

Stainbrook’s shot was just high but gave Utah Valley confidence going forward.

And that is what they needed.

Nicole Olanda sent a corner kick that was fielded by Shepherd-Gremillion and sent to Hladek who sent the header into the net, tying the game 1-1. ??#??????? ?????????? | Equalizer on the corner kick! A header from Ruby Hladek gets @UVUwsoc on the board and ties the game at 1-1!



? https://t.co/SYYYN8czeB pic.twitter.com/BGRsHRH9sn— The Western Athletic Conference (@WACsports) November 2, 2023

Things got interesting late, GCU had a corner kick that was beautifully placed for a Lopes header, but CJ Graham made the play of the game, diving and potentially saving the Wolverines season.

Minutes later, Faith Webber had a chance to end the game after Olanda sent a ball into the box, but it was just wide.

But disaster struck for the Wolverines.

As it haunted them all night, the transition defense could not get back in time and Grand Canyon took the lead in the 87th minute.

Utah Valley could not score in the final three minutes, and Grand Canyon upset No. 1 UVU 2-1.

UVU had appeared in four straight WAC Tournament championships, winning one in 2020.

It is heartbreaking for Utah Valley as their first conference loss comes in the tournament and their first loss since Sept. 2.

The Wolverines will now have to wait until Sunday to see if they receive an at-large bid, as they did last season, to the NCAA Tournament.

