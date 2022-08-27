Big runs kill Wolverines as they fall 3-0 to Loyola Marymount

The Utah Valley women’s volleyball team got routed 3-0 in the second game of their opening doubleheader at the Utah Classic tournament in Salt Lake City, Utah. The Wolverines are now 0-2 to begin their season.

The Utah Valley women’s volleyball team fell 3-0 to the Loyola Marymount Lions in game two of a doubleheader at the Utah Classic tournament on Friday, Aug. 26. The Wolverines gave up no shortage of big runs in all three sets and were never able to recover. With the loss, UVU now falls to 0-2 to start the season.

Kazna Tanuvasa once again led way for the Wolverines, recording the most kills with seven and the most digs with five while tallying one service ace. Tori Dorious followed with six kills and led the team in blocks with two. Hailey Cuff had four kills, one service ace, and one block.

Natalie Palmer led the Wolverines in assists with 12 and in service aces with two. Abbie Miller had 10 assists and Bryton Nixon had five digs and two assists. Jules Fink also recorded two blocks.

The Wolverines had a strong start to set one, jumping to a 6-1 run early. However, the Lions began to chip away at the lead, using three different 2-0 runs to cut the Wolverine lead down to 8-7.

After a kill by Kalea Kennedy gave the Wolverines a two-point edge, the Lions proceeded to go on a 5-0 run to take an 12-9 lead before Miller ended the run with a kill. Unfortunately for the Wolverines, the Lions caught fire and went for a 9-0 run to take a 21-10 lead.

The set ended with both teams alternating one point until the Lions won 25-14.

The second set had a back-and-forth start as both sides stayed relatively close following a 3-1 start for the Wolverines. The Wolverines had the lead to start the set before the Lions tied UVU 8-8. Both teams then went on 2-0 runs apiece to tie again at 10-10.

The Wolverines would use two errors by the Lions to once again reclaim the lead. However, the Lions once again caught flame and went on a 5-0 run to take a 16-12 lead. Cuff ended the Lions run with a kill to keep the game within three, but the Lions went on a 3-0 run to lead 19-13.

The Lions then proceeded to push their way to 24 points while giving up three more points to the Wolverines. However, the Wolverines weren’t backing down yet as Tanuvasa made a quick kill, the Lions had an attack error, and Tanuvasa had a service ace to vault UVU back within five.

Though, a kill from Lion Audrey Klemp ended the late rally and the LMU won the set 25-19.

The third set began in alternating style as both teams found themselves tied 4-4 early. Both teams again followed with 2-0 runs each to tie again at 6-6. However, the Lions once again caught lightning and went on a 7-0 run to take a 13-6 lead.

The Wolverines got back within five after two team errors by the Lions but then the Lions went on a 6-3 run to increase the lead 19-11. With the help of two kills by Dorius, the Wolverines began to chip their way back into the set.

Unfortunately, the Lions would use a 4-2 run to finish out the rest of the set and win 25-17.

The Wolverines are now yet to win a set in their 2022 season.

The Wolverines now remain in Salt Lake City to conclude the Utah Classic tournament on Saturday, Aug. 27, in an NCAA Tournament rematch against the No. 22 Utah Utes at 4 p.m. MT. The match can be streamed on the Pac-12 Network.

Writer Sophomore at UVU. Writer for the UVU review, statistician for UVU ESPN+, and play-by-play commentator for UVU Men’s Lacrosse.