Baseball drops 2 straight at CBU, fall in series 1-2

16 hours ago Chad Roderick

Mick Madsen with the base hit (Photo courtesy of UVU Athletics).

The Utah Valley baseball team traveled to Riverside, Calif to face the California Baptist Lancers this weekend. Friday went the Wolverines’ way with a 10-2 stomping of the Lancers that featured a Cole Jordan moon shot to left center field. However, UVU’s luck took a turn for the worse the following day.

Game two on Saturday, April 23, started of slow as neither team would score in the first four innings. CBU’s Harrison Spohn crushed a 2 RBI home run to give the Lancers an early 2-0 lead in the fifth. A wild pitch let California Baptist touch home again, followed by another 2 RBI homer, this time from Russell Stevenson for a 5-0 CBU lead in the sixth. Mitch Moralez retaliated with a single that sent Jordan home to dig into the lead 1-5. Unfortunately, this would be the only Utah Valley run of the game as California Baptist sent home five more runners to end the game 10-1 in favor of the Lancers.

More disappointment awaited the Wolverines heading into Sunday, April 24. Utah Valley started off well when they took a 2-1 lead in the third inning on runs from Moralez and Cutchen. Nevertheless, CBU’s bats just couldn’t be stopped with three home runs in the third to take the lead 5-2. The Lancers continued the offensive assault in the fifth with seven more runs on two homers and a 2 RBI double 12-2. Neither team would score for the rest of the game, resulting in a 2-12 mercy rule loss for the Wolverines.

Utah Valley look to bounce back after this 1-2 series loss. The Wolverines’ next game will be Tuesday, April 26, in the UCCU Crosstown Clash against BYU. The game will be played at Miller Park in Provo, Utah at 6 pm MT. 

More Stories

Wolverines win it all in the 7s Tournament championship

16 hours ago Gavin Lee

Wolverines defeat California Baptist 10-2 in series opener

2 days ago Hudson Call | @hudsoncall1

Wolverines unable to complete the sweep against DSU, fall 7-6

2 days ago Gavin Lee

Wolverines back to .500 after going 2-0 in doubleheader vs DSU

2 days ago Gavin Lee

Graduation updates 2022

4 days ago Clara Araujo

Wolverines fall to crosstown rival BYU 2-0

5 days ago Nathan Farmer | @nlfarmer1

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.