Baseball drops 2 straight at CBU, fall in series 1-2

The Utah Valley baseball team traveled to Riverside, Calif to face the California Baptist Lancers this weekend. Friday went the Wolverines’ way with a 10-2 stomping of the Lancers that featured a Cole Jordan moon shot to left center field. However, UVU’s luck took a turn for the worse the following day.

Game two on Saturday, April 23, started of slow as neither team would score in the first four innings. CBU’s Harrison Spohn crushed a 2 RBI home run to give the Lancers an early 2-0 lead in the fifth. A wild pitch let California Baptist touch home again, followed by another 2 RBI homer, this time from Russell Stevenson for a 5-0 CBU lead in the sixth. Mitch Moralez retaliated with a single that sent Jordan home to dig into the lead 1-5. Unfortunately, this would be the only Utah Valley run of the game as California Baptist sent home five more runners to end the game 10-1 in favor of the Lancers.

More disappointment awaited the Wolverines heading into Sunday, April 24. Utah Valley started off well when they took a 2-1 lead in the third inning on runs from Moralez and Cutchen. Nevertheless, CBU’s bats just couldn’t be stopped with three home runs in the third to take the lead 5-2. The Lancers continued the offensive assault in the fifth with seven more runs on two homers and a 2 RBI double 12-2. Neither team would score for the rest of the game, resulting in a 2-12 mercy rule loss for the Wolverines.

Utah Valley look to bounce back after this 1-2 series loss. The Wolverines’ next game will be Tuesday, April 26, in the UCCU Crosstown Clash against BYU. The game will be played at Miller Park in Provo, Utah at 6 pm MT.