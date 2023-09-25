Alejandro Silva: Captain of the Utah Valley Men’s Soccer team 

Reading Time: 3 minutes Alejandro Silva continues to be a viable asset to the UVU Men’s Soccer team. His life and the future for him is outlined.

With the score knotted up at one entering the 60th minute of a highly competitive match, Captain Alejandro Silva, found a crease in the defense and zipped a 20-yard shot right outside the box that just passed the outstretched arms of the keeper to give the Wolverines their first lead of the night. WHAT A FINISH!!!#NCAASoccer x ? ESPN+ / @UVUmsoc pic.twitter.com/yFMK8qE79b — NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) September 17, 2023

Although the Wolverines did not get off to the start they hoped for, there is still an amazing amount of talent, resilience and especially potential for this young Wolverine squad.

“We have talent; we have players that can change games,” Silva added. “There is a lot of potential for this team to achieve great things. We are just going to hear more and more about this team and more successes.”

Silva — the oldest of three siblings, born and raised in Salt Lake City by his parents, Elsa and Jose Luis Silva — has continued to live his childhood dream of playing soccer at a high level.

“As long as I can remember, my dad was the one who introduced the game to me; once he bought me a soccer ball, I couldn’t let go of it.” Silva described, “Watching him play is what fueled my passion.”

Before joining the Wolverines, Silva attended RSL Academy and started as their attacking midfielder.

In earlier years, he also played club soccer for La Roca and was part of the 2018 Utah Youth Soccer Association state championship team.

It has been a dream come true for Silva ever since he joined this Wolverine squad. As a three-year starter, Silva continues to post great stats and lead by example for his teammates. From 2021 to the present, Silva has started in 40 games, recording; 7 goals, 15 assists and 29 points.

“Most everyone views your actions as setting the example and that is one of the biggest things, I have learned from being a leader on this team. It is more than what you say; actions speak louder than words”

In three years of playing, Silva has received many awards, including his recent, third-consecutive All-WAC nomination, along with a top 2 ranking in the WAC (Western Athletic Conference) and among the top 100 in Division I assists per game.

“Experience speaks a lot, especially in big games, and when you have young guys, you have to be open to the adversities and all those tough moments because that’s what builds you and makes you a better player,” Silva said.

Although the Wolverines have gotten off to a slow start, Silva explained the incredible talent on the roster, and along with the coaching staff, this Wolverine squad has a bright future with Silva at the helm.

“We are closer as a team because of the tough moments we’ve been through together and because of that, we are family,” Silva said. “The team appreciates the support from the fans; we love it and need them. Having them behind us is like nothing else.”

Silva and the Wolverines currently sit at 1-4-2 as of Sept. 21 with just the lone win coming against Kansas City in the first game of the season.

“It always feels better when you have a decent core that can come back and return,” head coach Kyle Beckerman said of Silva.

Silva is currently second on the team in goals with two on the season and he has dished out two assists and seven shots coming on target.

Utah Valley will be entering conference play against Seattle U on Thursday, Sept. 28 when they head up to Washington. That will start a three-game road trip to open conference play for Utah Valley as they will head to San Jose State, then Utah Tech before returning home to face Air Force on Oct. 12.

