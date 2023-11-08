UVU’s Native American Initiative celebrates its annual Powwow

Reading Time: < 1 minute

UVU’s Native American Initiative hosted its annual Powwow last Friday and Saturday. Attendees of the event were encouraged to watch and participate in dancing competitions and drumming contests celebrating Native heritage and culture. Vendors sold Native-made art, jewelry, food, and clothing to support local Native American and Indigenous small businesses.

The event took place at UVU’s Lockhart Arena with grand entry times on Friday at 6 p.m. and on Saturday at 12 and 6 p.m. On Friday, attendees had the opportunity to learn about the meanings behind Native American dances, drumming, regalia, and traditions. Saturday’s events featured a celebration of dance and music from different Native cultures that brought the entire community together.

The Native American Initiative encouraged all students and faculty to join the activities and mark the beginning of Native American Heritage Month.

On Saturday evening, diverse Native cultures took the floor to demonstrate cultural songs and dance. Dressed in traditional regalia, entire families joined in on the festivities together. Meanwhile, vendors outside the arena sold beautiful turquoise jewelry, traditional clothing, and Native food to eager guests.

The Native American Initiative is dedicated to enriching experiences for Native students by providing a range of cultural events, resources, and programs. UVU offers resources for Native American students, such as faculty who specialize in Native American support who can assist students with admission, registration, scholarships, and financial aid.

Additionally, UVU has a Native American Club that provides opportunities for students to get involved in leadership, tutoring, performance, and dance groups.

The annual Powwow marks the start of Native American Heritage Month. Students are encouraged to participate in activities throughout the month that will celebrate Native American culture and heritage.

Jaz Peterson is a Freshman at Utah Valley University studying Biology. They enjoy writing, making art, and working with animals.

Share this: Facebook

X



Related