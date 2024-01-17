Unveiling Creativity: Exploring “Surface Tension”

Bethany Justice is in her junior year and studying digital marketing.

The student art exhibit “Surface Tension” is a melting pot for contemporary creativity, bringing together countless innovative pieces of artistic expression. The title, “Surface Tension,” hints at the underlying complexities and creative direction behind the pieces shown in the exhibit. Captured through the power of varying mediums, “Surface Tension” is completely enticing.

Immediately upon arrival, Brooke Child’s piece titled “You’re Kind of Weird and Closed Off” draws the viewer in. Inspired by feelings of being “weird” and “closed off,” this piece specifically encompasses the complexities of, as Child says in her description, “self-perception, vulnerability, and healing. This series revolves around the interplay of mirrors and water, intentionally obscuring a direct view of the subject.” When looking directly at the artwork, one seamlessly becomes the center of the piece.

Another engaging series, “Multivitamin” by Keri Kemp, is an archival pigment print series. The pieces are paired with songs that reflect what is showcased in the work, connecting you to Kemp’s work through two various art forms. This piece exemplifies the innovative spirit of “Surface Tension,” where boundaries between different art forms are blurred, giving rise to new and exciting possibilities.

Despite the plethora of mediums and inspirations, there is a coherence that runs through “Surface Tension.” Each artist brings a unique perspective to their work, with a commonality of exploration and inquiry that ties the exhibit together. Some pieces delve deep into the artist’s personal narrative, which offers a glimpse into their world; other pieces tackle broader issues. All the pieces on display use art as a powerful, creative medium to convey a message.

As “Surface Tension” is shown on the UVU campus, it not only highlights the artistic talents of the students but also invites the audience to engage in a dialogue about the role of art in their lives. The exhibition challenges preconceived notions, encourages exploration, and celebrates the boundless potential of human creativity.

“Surface Tension” is a testament to the artistic community within the university. It offers a glimpse into the minds and hearts of student artists who are unafraid to push boundaries, challenge norms, and explore the uncharted territories of creative expression. As visitors immerse themselves in this captivating display of talent, they are sure to leave with a renewed appreciation for the power of art to transcend the surface and touch the depths of human experience.

“Surface Tension” can be viewed on the 6th floor of the Gunther Tech building at the Noorda. There will be a closing reception on Jan. 25 from 6 to 8 PM.

