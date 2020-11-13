The Peace House Donation

Illustration by Ysabel Berger

The UVU Wasatch Campus has initiated a service project for the Peace House in Park City from Nov. 1-14. The Peace House is a shelter for women and children who are victims of domestic violence.

The Peace House was opened in 1995 after a woman was killed by her husband in a Park City parking lot. After this event, a safe place was established for those suffering from domestic violence. The Peace House is a place dedicated to ending family violence through education, housing, outreach and support services.

Haillie Wimmer, a student representative at the Wasatch Campus, helped to organize this event. The Peace House service project was her idea, her family has been donating to the project for many years around the holiday season.

“The Peace House Event will be a donation-based event,” said Wimmer. “We will be collecting food and clothing items for the women and children in the Peace House.”

The student representative and advisors at Wasatch Campus have created an Amazon wish list and shared the link with the students and community to keep the service project COVID-19 safe. The items on the wish list are available to purchase for anyone wanting to donate and are then sent to the Wasatch Campus. From there the student representatives will deliver everything donated on Nov. 16.

As of Nov. 10, they had received about half of the items from the Amazon wish list. They began with around 75 items on the list and are hoping to receive everything before the end of the donation period.

“The event is open to anyone who wants to participate,” said Wimmer. “We would love participation and donations if you have the means.”

If you wish to participate in this service event, follow the link for the Amazon wish list. https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2JCG66LA6JV3I/ref=hz_ls_biz_ex