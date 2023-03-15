Talented pianist Changyong Shin shines at the Noorda

March 15, 2023

Reading Time: < 1 minutes The Noorda Center hosted the talented pianist Changyong Shin for a night of breathtaking music.

On Mar. 14 the Noorda Center for Performing Arts received visiting pianist Changyong Shin. Before his performance began, Courtney R. Davis (Dean, School of the Arts) gave him a warm welcome.

Shin is a very accomplished pianist. He has received many accolades including: First Prize Winner of the Gina Bachauer International Piano Competition, Seoul International Music Competition and the Hilton Head International Piano Competition. He has given many solo performances throughout Asia, North America and Europe, including performances at Weill Recital Hall. 

Shin started the night with Mozart’s “Fantasia in C Minor.” The song ranged from moments of whimsical, bright and playful to moments of dark, intense and powerful. Shin played every moment gracefully and passionately. This grace and passion was imminent within Shin. He carried those qualities throughout the remainder of his performance. 

When words fail, music speaks. Shin embodied this when he played. When he played, the audience was in the palm of his hand, completely engaged with the music. People love what people are passionate about and Shin exuded passion. 

The night continued with Franz Schubert’s G Major Sonata. Schubert’s Sonata felt more emotional than Mozart’s “Fantasia.” The G Major Sonata was simultaneously traditional and non-traditional. It began with traditional sonata form. Then, it took a turn in the second half for a more soft movement. 

Shin ended the night by performing Enrique Granados’ “Los Requiebros,” Sergei Rachmaninoff’s “Daisies and Lilacs” and, for the finale, Franz Liszt’s “Reminiscences de Don Juan.” All of these songs maintained the same grace and passion of Changyong Shin.

