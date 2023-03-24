Seven Spires delivers an electrifying performance

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The progressive symphonic metal band Seven Spires delivered a riveting performance at The Depot in Salt Lake City, as part of their 2023 North American Tour with Omnium Gatherum and Eluveitie. Founded in 2013 at the Berklee College of Music by Adrienne Cowan (vocals), Jack Kosto (guitar), Peter de Reyna (bass) and Chris Dovas (drums), the band has gained a reputation for their unique sound and captivating storytelling.

Drawing musical inspiration from diverse sources such as the jazz, orchestral, and cinematic genres, Seven Spires creates a rich and immersive sonic landscape that transports listeners into the world of their albums. Their three albums—Solveig, Emerald Seas and Gods of Debauchery—tell a captivating and epic tale.

In these three albums, Solveig, a young woman, embarks on a journey in search of the Fountain of Youth, leaving behind her love interest, a näcken boy. She fights and defeats the Drowner of Worlds, a kraken guarding the Fountain of Youth, but is mortally wounded and is forced to drink from the fountain to survive. As a result, Solveig becomes the Guardian of Lost Souls, guiding the dead to the afterlife, and turns the island of the Fountain of Youth into the Cabaret of Broken Dreams.

The näcken boy’s soul eventually joins her on the island, but he does not recognize or remember her. In an attempt to escape, he drowns. Solveig pledges to save him and burns down the Cabaret of Dreams to bring the boy’s soul back to life. As eternal soulkeepers, Solveig and the näcken boy, now a bard, reunite and recall their past life and dreams, striving to balance their newfound powers with their original selves.

While the band couldn’t perform the entire story, they still captivated the audience with their talent and the cinematic style of their compositions. The electric atmosphere, punctuated by crowd members singing along and cheering, made for a truly unforgettable experience.

One concert attendee had the following to say: “Usually when there are three bands playing, you set your expectations pretty low. Not the case for Seven Spires. The musicians in Seven Spires brought the fun and energy of any great headliner band, plus more. After their performance, I heard a lot of people talking about how pleasantly surprised and impressed they were.”

As the final notes of their setlist rang out, Seven Spires had clearly left an indelible mark on the Salt Lake City audience. Their unique blend of storytelling and musicianship ensures that their stardom will continue to rise in the world of progressive metal.

Will is the Web Producer at the UVU Review, where he oversees the maintenance and improvement of the website. As a student pursuing a degree in Web Development, Will brings a strong understanding of technology and design to his role. In his free time, he indulges in his passion for artificial intelligence and enjoys serving as a Dungeon Master for tabletop role-playing games.

