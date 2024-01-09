Noorda 2024 Spring events

Reading Time: < 1 minute Here are some of the events taking place at the Noorda during the 2024 Spring semester.

January has multiple performances in store at the Noorda, from theater to hip-hop. National Theatre Live will put on a viewing of “The Crucible” as part of a three-part series which will include “Othello” and “King Lear” later in the semester. The Hip-Hop Orchestra Experience will showcase their unlikely connections between classical music and hip-hop.

There is a lot to look forward to in February. Small Island Big Song unites Pacific and Indian Oceans through songs, incorporating over 5 different genres of music. Jazz at Lincoln Center will be presenting “Sing and Swing.”

Voctave, an 11-member a cappella group will be stealing the show with their #1 songs from iTunes, Amazon and Spotify. The Complexions Contemporary Ballet will be coming for two nights to showcase their groundbreaking mix of cultures and styles for all of Utah Valley to see.

Other performances for the Spring 2024 semester will include groups such as: The Sweet Remains, Trailblazing Women of Country, and Joe Gransden. The Sweet Remains are a musical folk-rock group that have won fans from across the world. Trailblazing Women of Country are a five-member all-female band that reflect on the country and their lives as females. The Joe Gransden 16-Piece Big Band is a special jazz experience that cannot be missed.

The UVU Theatre Department will also be showcasing: In the Garden of the Selfish Giant (Mar. 22 & 23), Into the Woods (Apr. 5-13), and Short Attention Span Theatre (April 12-20).

There are so many great events to look forward to this semester! Go to uvu.edu/thenoorda for more events, dates and times and to purchase tickets.

