Broadway star Jessica Vosk graces campus

Jessica Vosk — most famous for her roles in Broadway productions of “Wicked” and “Fiddler on the Roof” — performed at The Noorda this past Wednesday, Jan. 25. While Vosk is renowned for her stunning vocals, her performance was far from one-note.

The show began with a charismatic introduction from Vosk herself, who seemed to enjoy crowd interaction immensely as she walked down the concert hall’s aisle. Her first musical number, a twinkling rendition of “Pure Imagination,” was followed by a series of stories and jokes more akin to a stand-up comedy routine than your typical concert.

Vosk’s experience before crowds is as obvious as she is flamboyant — a contagious charisma infects the crowd as she speaks in varied cadences. Raucous laughter fills the auditorium during her intermittent stories, and then a hush falls over the hall once more as she performs a never-before-heard “Wicked” medley, much to the delight of the crowd.

Stellar accompanying performances from Vosk’s fellow Broadway star Marissa Rosen and the ever-consistent instrumentalists made the concert a night to remember.

Future events at The Noorda include a performance by vocalist Patti LuPone on Saturday, Feb. 4 and a performance by dance company Ailey II on Feb. 6.

