Bachata Fest enriches the Hispanic community

The annual event, Bachata Fest, celebrates Hispanic music and dance while also raising crucial funds for student scholarships.

Bachata Fest, an annual dance event held at UVU, took place on Friday, September 29. It is not exclusive to the Hispanic community but offers an opportunity for everyone to partake in this rich and unique experience. Bachata music and dance celebrate a diverse Hispanic culture.

This year marked the 15th anniversary of Bachata Fest. The Latin music group Grupo Extra, hailing from the Dominican Republic where Bachata music originated, performed at the event, accompanied by DJ Trey-Z.

The festival is more than just a dance; it holds special significance as the proceeds from the thousands of attendees go toward student scholarships at UVU. These scholarships are crucial, as they provide financial aid to Hispanic students who may not have access to it otherwise.

Glenny Riley, the Multicultural Center Coordinator for Bachata Fest, underscored the importance of these scholarships, stating, “The main purpose is to raise funds for scholarships, and we have a lot of students in need that are great students and just want to graduate.”

Attendees enjoyed an evening of outstanding live music, creating fun and unforgettable memories while also contributing to the enrichment of the Hispanic community. Nowhere else is Bachata music celebrated as fervently as it is at Bachata Fest at UVU!



