Digital Media 20th Anniversary

April 17, 2023 Braden Morrison
Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The Digital Media Department celebrated the 20th anniversary of the bachelors program. The digital media department organized this special event to display progress and encourage future advancement.

Tags:

More Stories

A Year in News

April 17, 2023 Gentry White

Student Gmail/Box accounts slated for deactivation: here’s what to know

April 10, 2023 Matthew Drachman

Campus Opinions on The Academy Awards

April 10, 2023 Andrew Kenney

NASA announces crew for next moon mission

April 10, 2023 Daniel Obinyan

UVU announces Todd Phillips as new men’s basketball head coach

April 10, 2023 Gavin Lee

Flood warnings issued as unprecedented winter sets records

April 7, 2023 Lexi Vassilaros

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.