Digital Media 20th Anniversary

The Digital Media Department celebrated the 20th anniversary of the bachelors program. The digital media department organized this special event to display progress and encourage future advancement.
Braden Morrison is the Senior Broadcaster for the UVU Review. He is a Sophomore studying Marketing. He enjoys videography and serving others.
