Career & Internship Fair offers students the chance to meet potential employers 

The Career and Internship Fair is hosted during both fall and spring semesters in the Grande Ballroom and is attended by organizations from across the nation to offer opportunities for full-time employment and internships to students. This semester, dozens of organizations and career-field spokespeople answered questions and raised awareness of what they can offer students.

Some organizations attracted constant crowds. Local school districts talked to crowds of students in the education program about internship opportunities and the growing need for new teachers. Several representatives from government organizations like the United States Department of Defense discussed what careers they offer alongside the FBI and CIA. Other industries present were candymaker Reese’s and investment banker Goldman Sachs.

For any student who might have missed the event or are unsure what to do next the Career and Internship Center’s website contains information and resources for students. The Center also recommends setting up a Handshake account where university students can reach out to potential employers by sending in resumes or setting up interviews.

