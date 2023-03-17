Campus Opinions on the Campus Victory Project

March 17, 2023 Andrew Kenney
Andrew Kenny asks the general opinion on student body president candidates receiving funding from the Campus Victory Project (CVP). He also interviews the candidates for student body president, asking whether or not they have received funding from the CVP.
Andrew Kenney is a member of the broadcast team at the UVU Review, and is a sophomore studying Avaition Science, aiming to be a Professional Pilot. He likes working at the UVU Review because it allows him to do something that he enjoys without being cumbersome. Andrew enjoys playing the trombone, skiing, and speedrunning.
