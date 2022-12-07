Campus crime reports 11/10 – 11/23

Utah Valley University’s police department is staffed with officers who often respond to a volume of calls and requests, including any potential threats to campus security. From Nov. 10 to Nov. 23, campus police officers reported and responded to the following calls according to their Administrative Supports and Records log.

On Nov. 10 at 3:36 p.m., a sex offense occurred near the LDS Institute building on campus. The case is currently deemed a “Cleared Adult Arrest,” which means the case has been closed to further investigation and does not require any follow-up. An active case of theft occurred on Nov. 14 at 12:07 p.m. near the Student Life building. There is still an investigation underway and no details have been released. On Nov. 20, there was a reported instance of burglary at 10:27 p.m. near the Browning Administration building. The incident was also “Cleared Adult Arrest” and has been closed.

The last two instances of criminal activity provided on the Administrative and Supports and Records log were incidents of trespassing and disorderly conduct. Trespassing occurred on Nov. 23 near the Woodbury Business building around 1:26 a.m. and disorderly conduct took place later on in the day at about 2:16 p.m., near the Sorenson Center. The trespassing incident has been marked as closed, but the disorderly conduct remains open and active. There was no further information provided. If you are ever in need of police assistance on campus, please call (801) 863 – 5555. They are also available via email at police@uvu.edu, which can be used to report any incident or crime.

