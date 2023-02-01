Campus Crime Reports 1/24- 1/26

The UVU police reported three instances of criminal activity last week. This included two cases of criminal mischief of men’s bathrooms and fraud.

From Jan. 24 through Jan. 26, three criminal instances were reported by the Utah Valley University campus police department. This information comes from a report given to The Review by campus police.

On Jan. 24 at 10:12 p.m., an officer responded to a call of criminal mischief in the Student Life and Wellness Center. According to the report, graffiti was found on the inside of the handicapped stall in the men’s first-floor bathroom.

No details were given of the exact nature of the markings; since then, the custodian staff has cleared it. The case is labeled as closed, however, there are no known suspects.

The following day, Jan. 25 at 11:21 a.m., campus police received a report of alleged fraud. Officers made contact with the individual involved and gathered available evidence. No suspects have been made known and the case remains active.

The final criminal instance reported was criminal mischief. The responding officers observed engravings on the stall doors in the men’s bathroom of the Testing Center. No further update has been given by campus police.

If you are ever in need of police assistance on campus, please call (801) 863-5555. They are also available via email at [email protected], which can be used to report any incident or crime. Students can also visit their office in the Gunther Technology building, Room 311.

