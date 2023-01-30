Campus Crime Reports 1/19 – 1/22

The UVU police reported three instances of criminal activity last week. This included assault, traffic violations, and criminal mischief that involved defacing bathroom signs.

From Jan. 19 through Jan. 22, three instances of crime were reported by the UVU campus police department; this comes from a report given to The Review by the department.

On Jan. 19 at 3:33 a.m., officers responded to a call of a reported assault in Parking Lot 13. The lot in front of the Student Life and Wellness Center. The incident was between an ex-couple, a man and a woman. The woman reportedly had lightly smacked the man’s neck as he exited the car they were in. Afterward, she locked the doors and refused to let him back in.

The Orem PD responded to the man’s call and made contact with him while campus officers made contact with the female. She denied hitting him, and the case closed when both agreed to separate and not to have any contact for the rest of the night.

The same day, at 7:16 a.m., officers were alerted to a vehicle traveling the wrong way at the University Parkway roundabout. Further investigation revealed the driver to be responsible for multiple misdemeanors. Although the report does not specify if he was arrested, the driver was “cleared by citation” and released.

The third and final crime reported in the last week was criminal mischief that occurred on Jan. 22 at 7:21 a.m. This took place in the Computer Science building in the 6th and 7th-floor men’s bathrooms.

According to the report, the mens bathroom sign sticker was changed into what seemed like the women’s bathroom sign sticker. The overlay of the sticker was scratched away to create a form of a blouse instead of what the icon is meant to represent. A work order has been requested to replace or remove the sticker and the case is labeled as closed.

The report does not specify if someone was charged or not.

If you are ever in need of police assistance on campus, please call (801) 863-5555. They are also available via email at [email protected], which can be used to report any incident or crime. Or visit their office at the Gunther Technology building, Room 311.

