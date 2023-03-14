Campus crime report 3/2 – 3/11

Reading Time: < 1 minutes The UVU police reported three instances of criminal activity since the beginning of March. This includes two cases of criminal mischief and one case of harassment.

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

From March 2 to March 10, three instances of criminal activity were reported by the Utah Valley University campus police department. This information comes from a report given to The Review by campus police.

On March 2 at 6:36 p.m., information was given to campus police regarding criminal mischief on the wall in the north tunnel crossing Campus Drive. Officers reviewed video surveillance of the tunnel from several days prior to the discovery of the graffiti. However, no footage was found of the incident. The graffiti was marked for removal and the case has been labeled as closed.

On March 3 at 1:31 p.m., a call was received by campus police reporting an alleged case of harassment by a student. The student was allegedly harassed by a group of individuals on campus. The report states that the case has been closed, but no more information is given about the victim or if the alleged individuals have been apprehended.

The last criminal case, reported on March 11 at 2:12 a.m., was another instance of criminal mischief. Graffiti was located by an officer inside the University Parkway tunnel near Sandhill Road. According to the report, no suspect was located and the case has been labeled as closed.

If students are ever in need of police assistance on campus, they can call campus police at (801) 863-5555. The police can also be contacted via email at [email protected], which can be used to report any incident or crime. Students can also visit their office in the Gunther Technology building, Room 311.

Wyatt joined the Review in 2023 as a Junior Reporter for News Team.

He’s a sophomore studying English to pursue a career in writing and publishing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related