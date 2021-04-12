An update on masks at UVU

As the state of Utah rolls back its mask mandate on April 10, UVU Academic Affairs has issued its own statement clarifying the standards on campus.

Going forward, UVU will continue to require masks to be worn in all university buildings through the end of its summer semester. Accommodations will still be available for students and employees that cannot wear masks due to medical conditions.

The university is currently planning on holding most classes in-person during the upcoming fall semester, with some online and livestream classes as needed. As we approach fall semester, UVU will make a decision whether to continue requiring masks.

UVU will continue to offer free COVID-19 testing on campus through the end of the summer semester. For more information on that, visit this page.

Senior Staff Writer Isaac is a junior studying journalism and political science. He enjoys all the cliché stuff, like movies, video games, music and pizza.