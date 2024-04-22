An Orem 2024 summer: Community events

Wolverines who will be in Orem this summer will have no shortage of fun things to do. The community is teeming with events, programs and activities.

“This is the season when our dedicated teams renew, refresh and prepare our parks, pools, playgrounds, streets, and more for the bustling months ahead,” says Orem Mayor David Young’s April 2024 message.

The message outlined a few key activities planned for this season, including the annual Orem Spring Clean-Up and a celebration for Orem’s 105th birthday.

The annual Orem Spring Clean-Up is a four-week program that provides more abundantly convenient dumpsters to city parks to make it easier to “declutter and rejuvenate your property.” This popular initiative rallies residents to beautify the community. “Last year this program removed over 20,000 cubic yards of trash from the city,” which equates to more than 500 rollaway dumpsters.

Young advises residents to be on the lookout for the next city newsletter, which will have more details about the Orem Spring Clean-Up, as well as a free trash pass. The “highly anticipated” coupon allows families to take a free trip to the dump to drop off anything unwanted.

“Our collective efforts in beautifying and enhancing our properties have a deeper purpose than just community charm or curb appeal,” Young explains. “Taking care of our homes and yards creates a ripple effect through our community that fosters pride, connectivity, safety, and well-being. It may seem insignificant but the benefits are well documented.”

Orem’s 105th birthday party will take place on Saturday, May 4 at Nielsen’s Grove Park. More details are reported to come, but the day is dedicated to community service and beautifying the city. This birthday event is just the beginning of a new initiative to tap into the power of this community to renew and improve our neighborhoods.”

The city’s social media posts explain that some of Orem’s birthday projects include building a new rose trellis, installing a new flagpole, creating tree beds, weeding and planting new flowers, a kids’ art project, and more.

Another event coming this summer is Oremfest. Events will include entertainment, kids’ crafts, and a carnival. The five-day celebration kicks off at 6 p.m. on June 3 at Scera Park with a Rev Road Rally Car Show. Other events include a pool party, charity golf tournament, pickleball tournament, an outdoor concert, and more.

Oremfest also offers several community volunteer opportunities for a variety of positions.

On Tuesday, the city posted that they are accepting submissions for the Orem Photo Contest until Sunday, April 21. The public will vote for the best one on the city’s Instagram page. Voting begins Monday, April 22 and runs throughout the week until the winner is announced and awarded on April 29. “All submissions will have a chance to be featured in our social and print publications,” according to the post. Participants can submit their photos through a direct message on Instagram.

