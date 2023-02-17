An emphasis on engaged learning is what makes UVU’s School of Education stand out

Teaching grants “the flexibility to do whatever you want to do whenever you can do it and I just feel like people need to know that,” says UVU academic advisor, Kim Fale.

On Wednesday, Feb. 15, the UVU School of Education School of Education hosted “Lunch and Learn” in the Fulton Library. Academic advisors Sheila Jacklin and Kim Fale gave a presentation to inform students about the school’s education majors and programs. They also explained why UVU’s programs stand out from other institutions.

UVU’s emphasis on engaged learning sets it apart from other schools, according to Fale and Jacklin.

Jacklin said that the School of Education“prepares students to become professional teachers by establishing curriculum and by incorporating engaged learning experiences.”

“And that’s what makes us different from other universities,” says Fale. “Because they’re all focused on strictly academic learning, but for UVU, … we want to take people in the community who just want to prove their well-being or their professionalism, and they come here, and we do it by engaging [them].”

Fale, who has taught at several universities before becoming an advisor for the School of Education, notes that UVU students stand out for several reasons, including their preparedness and readiness for the workforce. “They’ve been very well prepared because we use engaged learning a lot in our process.”

Jacklin and Fale discussed what engaged learning is and how it is implemented at UVU. They gave the examples of UVU’s global education experiences, campus clubs and organizations, and focus on exceptional care for each student.

Engagement and participation in those activities and similar ones “just makes you a more employable person,” says Fale.

The UVU School of Education has been recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) for its teacher preparedness. Jacklin reports that, according to the National Council, UVU’s program “was the second best” compared to other teacher preparation institutions nationwide.

Currently, the UVU School of Education offers degrees in elementary, secondary, and early childhood education, as well as special education and autism studies. There are also programs for graduates and student leadership and success studies.

Fale refers to teaching as a “wonderful, satisfying occupation.” She notes that “education allows you to manage and create the life you want” because it is a multi-faceted job field.

