A Letter From The Executive News Director

Welcome back, proud Wolverines! I am sitting in much anticipation for the coming semester, and I hope you are as excited to greet it as I am. May this letter find you in good health and good spirits.

Although this is my senior year, it will be my first semester serving all of you in this position. So, I thought I would take a moment to introduce myself. I am a non-traditional student majoring in web design, emphasis on interaction/design, and a minor in computer science. I live in Saratoga Springs with my amazing and supportive husband, who encourages me every step of the way.

After eventually finding my way back to school, somehow, I made it from that moment three years ago when I was just entering the classroom for the first time in over a decade to here in the newsroom, and I wouldn’t trade it.

As I gathered with my team to build this first issue of our newspaper, I was nearly overwhelmed by the energy in that newsroom. I cannot wait for more of the excitement as the school year unfolds, and my only hope is that we’re able to share some of it with you.

Now to share my lofty goals for innovating our school newspaper. I am working toward streamlining our multiple media channels to create a more complete and engaging experience for you, our readers. Across various channels of media, we are here for you. Find us online, in print, through podcasts, broadcasts, or even on social media. We are aiming to reach you wherever you are.

As a UX Designer, I’m passionate about improving experiences. That is why I’m so excited to serve in this position. I hope I can facilitate my team’s success in bringing you excellent quality news.

