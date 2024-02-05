5 Black-Owned Restaurants in Utah to Kick off BHM

To honor Black History Month, The Review researched local Black-owned restaurants that not only offer cuisine but also tell stories of cultural heritage, passion and perseverance. To celebrate the diversity and talent within Utah, students can support these establishments on their next outing.

Lovees Cakes, Layton

Indulge a sweet tooth at Lovees Cakes. This bakery, helmed by Debbie Glanton, specializes in custom cakes and treats. From classic cookies to creative multi-tiered baked goods, their creations offer a wider range to those seeking a new experience in baking.

Murphy’s Café 126, Riverton

Experience cheesesteak at Murphy’s Café. Their diverse menu features lunch and dinner favorites like burgers, ribs, chicken, wings and more that will make for a hearty option for dinner. Don’t miss their homemade desserts, like horchata bites and apple pie logs.

Miss Essie’s BBQ, Murray

This family-owned barbeque brings a rich and unique history with it hailing from Arkansas, along with the goal of, “Bringing the South, to your mouth.” These family Southern-style BBQ recipes offer classics such as pulled pork and baby-back ribs, along with seasonal recipes. Their slow-smoked meats, like brisket and ribs, are seasoned, while their special BBQ sauce adds a touch of sweetness and spice that lingers on the palate.

Sauce Boss, Draper

Chef Julius Thompson (“Sauce Boss”) serves dishes brimming with flavor, inspired by his childhood memories and family recipes. Savor juicy fried catfish, crispy okra, tender collard greens and more each, bathed in his secret sauce and transporting patrons to the heart of the South.

Joe’s Café, Orem

Last, but certainly not least on this list, is a local favorite, Joe’s Café. Immerse fully in the warmth of Chef Joe’s soulful creations, like his signature fried chicken or creamy mac and cheese. These twists on modern classics are all made with fresh, high-quality ingredients. Save room for a slice of their decadent sweet potato pie for dessert!

These are just a few of the many Black-owned restaurants that contribute to the rich tapestry of Utah’s community and culinary scene. By supporting these businesses, all can celebrate Black excellence and diversity. So, this Black History Month, venture out, explore new flavors and discover the stories behind each dish. It might mean finding a new favorite restaurant.

Matthew is a Freshman studying Software Engineering. In his free time he can be found either listening to music, writing, watching football or playing video games.

