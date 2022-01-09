2022-2023 student body officers elections

Submissions for student government applications are underway, and will be due by Jan. 28. Graphic courtesy of UVUSA.

Utah Valley University Student Association has opened the executive student council applications for the upcoming school year, 2022-2023. Open positions include: Student Body President, Vice President of Engagement, Vice President of Academic Senate, Vice President of Student Activities, and the Executive Assistant (appointed by the Student Body President). The executive student council oversees the UVUSA Student Council.

The current student body officer, Karen Magana-Aguado, is a first-generation student studying Accounting with a minor in Business Management.

“When I joined student government, I knew I wanted to work hard for students and make their own college experiences meaningful,” said Magana-Aguado when she first applied for student government. “Through my involvement, I’ve developed a passion for diversity, equity, and inclusion work and have also learned that it takes a village! I’m running for Student Body President because I love UVU and want to work with you to continue making it a place for you.”

Applicants are selected by the general student body through elections; voting will take place February 22-25, 2022. Students registered for 1+ credits are eligible to vote, although concurrent enrollment students are not.

“These positions represent the student voice across campus as they assess, express, and address student issues to campus administration,” according to UVUSA’s website. “They develop and promote campus programming, strive to educate students about resources available to them, and advocate for student needs.”

Student body officer candidates that apply will start the campaigning process which includes headshots, social media campaigning, and other processes listed on UVUSA’s website.

“2022 Student Body Officer Candidate information includes a personal bio and plans for office if they are elected. All content is self disclosed and provided by each individual candidate,” according to the student elections website. “Any additional questions regarding their qualifications and plans for office can be answered by each candidate directly via email. Candidate information will be updated the first week of February 2022.”

“We are students striving to provide a meaningful college experience through collaboration and involvement,” said the mission statement of the student government. “As representatives of the student voice, we will be transparent and relatable in order to create a community of PROUD WOLVERINES!”