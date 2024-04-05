Spring cleaning essentials: Clean space, clear mind

Reading Time: 2 minutes Spring has sprung! As the air starts to warm and new buds grow, celebrate the season with a sense of freshness and clarity.

Photo by Liliana Drew, courtesy of Pexels.com.

Spring is the epitome of new beginnings and growth. As the days grow longer, there is an innate desire to start fresh and have a clean space. It is a natural human response to shift in harmony with the seasons. “Spring is considered the season of renewal, both in nature and in consumer or popular culture,” said Marni Amsellem, PhD, a clinical psychologist at Smart Health Psychology.

The term “spring cleaning” dates back to when homes were heated by wood and lit by lanterns which left layers of soot throughout the home. When spring arrived, the heat was no longer needed, making it time to scrub the floors and surfaces ridding the home of soot. However, the desire and importance to create a space that is clear, clean, and comfortable goes beyond the shifting in seasons or the presence of soot.

A clean space gives a sense of control. Dr. Dawn Potter, PsyD, a clinical psychologist stated, “a lot of people do find cleaning to be very satisfying, but also to be a very good way of managing stress or anxiety.” With finals season approaching, a clean space is a wonderful way to combat high stress and anxiety and offer peace of mind.

Simultaneously, cleaning is both calming and energizing. Even household chores, though they may feel mundane, are both soothing and intentional. These everyday activities such as doing the dishes, sweeping the floors, and making the bed are all a way to unplug from any outside stresses and plug into personal space. Untidiness feels all consuming; it can cause distraction, distress, and feelings of powerlessness. As put by Dr. Amsellem, “These emotions can impact our mental health in other ways and affect how we see ourselves more generally, such as detracting from our sense of self-efficacy and confidence.”

Embrace the arrival of spring, and the opportunity for renewal and growth that comes with it. Spring cleaning is not just about tidying up our physical spaces; it is about decluttering our minds and finding a sense of peace and control amidst any chaos of daily life. Creating a clean and organized environment allows a reclaimed sense of agency and confidence, creating a sanctuary to recharge and reconnect. So, sweep away the remnants of winter, and welcome the freshness and clarity that spring brings.

Bethany Justice is in her junior year and studying digital marketing.

