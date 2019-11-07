UVU tops UNLV 3-1, Frischknecht sets single-season scoring record

On a chilly Halloween night, the Utah Valley men’s soccer team hosted the University of Nevada, Las Vegas at Clyde Field. The Runnin’ Rebels defense was no match for a spooky good offensive attack by the Wolverines as they won 3-1.

Going into this matchup UNLV led the all-time series at 4-3. The Rebels won last season’s match in Las Vegas 2-1 in double-overtime.

Senior forward Blake Frischknecht tallied the final goal of the evening for the Wolverines, which gave him the UVU single-season record for goals scored. It was his 10th on the season and broke the tie of nine with Skyler Milne in 2015 and Paul Hoffmeister in 2016.

The opening goal came courtesy of senior forward Luis Garza in the fifth minute of play. The goal was Garza’s first of his senior season.

UVU would tack on another goal just before the half which proved to be the game-winner. The goal was scored by junior midfielder Zach Maas in the 40th minute, Maas’ fourth goal this season.

However, UNLV would get some momentum going early in the second half. The Rebels got on the board in the 58th minute on a goal by senior midfielder Timo Mehlich. The goal would prove to be all UNLV had in the tank for offense on the evening.

Frischknecht and Mehlich are now tied atop the WAC goal-scoring leader board at 10 apiece after this evening’s match.

UVU senior goalkeeper Mitch Jensen had a standout night, allowing only one goal to go along with four saves. He also received his first assist of the season, the second of his career, on a long volley to Frischknecht in the 83rd minute.

The Wolverines remain in second place in the WAC standings with the win. They will stay in Orem for their final two regular season games, hosting Grand Canyon University on Nov. 2, and Air Force Academy on Nov. 9.