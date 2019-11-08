UVU soccer’s Blake Frischknecht is more than just an automatic goal-getter

Utah Valley men’s soccer senior forward Blake Frischknecht

If you were to tell Blake Frischknecht at the beginning of this season that he would go on a streak of scoring in seven-consecutive games, he probably wouldn’t have believed you. But, he did just that. Sure, the senior forward is known for his goal-scoring, but it’s the way he tries to make his teammates better that is most important to him.

“It’s been great, we knew we were going to be good because of the guys we had coming back,” said Frischknecht on the current season. “It’s great that we’re keeping games close because we know we can compete with anyone.”

But, before Frischknecht got to this point in this season, there were events and circumstances that helped shape him to where he is now, having the success he’s now having.

Frischknecht grew up playing high school soccer at Centennial High School in Las Vegas, Nevada, and was named first-team All-State, All-Sunset Region and All-Northwest Division while there. He was also known as quite the football and volleyball star as well.

“I’ve had people tell me ‘you don’t really look like a soccer player,’ and I don’t think that I appear all that athletic, but sports have been my entire life,” said Frischknecht. “High school soccer is in the fall in Las Vegas and I had played my first three years of high school on the varsity soccer team, but I ended up getting hurt my junior year and it wasn’t all that great of soccer so I decided to go kick footballs.”

One thing that people may not know about Frischknecht is that he did have a scholarship offer to kick footballs for the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, but he opted to go with his ultimate passion of soccer.

His love of soccer led him first to Brigham Young University. There he played for their PDL team and excelled with his scoring ways. Going to BYU helped in the decision process for Frischknecht to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

“I loved playing at BYU, we had a really good team the year that I was there, but it goes beyond that because I met my wife there, she played for the women’s team,” said Frischknecht on his time at BYU.

Once he returned from serving his LDS mission in Bahia Blanca, Argentina, he realized that BYU was no longer the place for him for multiple reasons.

“Obviously coming back, there were some changes within the BYU team, different coach, the school wasn’t supporting the team as much,” said Frischknecht. “So I felt like it would be best for me to play elsewhere.”

When searching for a new program to play for, Frischknecht had a couple options, but two key factors played a role in him ending up at UVU: wanting to stay in the state of Utah and who his head coach would be.

UVU was towards the top of his list, but it was head coach Greg Maas who ultimately made the difference in why Frischknecht chose the Wolverines.

“One of the things that I like about him is that he has pushed me in ways that coaches haven’t in my life,” said Frischknecht. “When I met with him when I was trying to decide where to transfer I said, ‘I need to be pushed because obviously I want to try and play professionally and be the best that I can be,’ and he’s been great and very good to me. I love playing for coach Maas.”

The beginning of Frischknecht’s UVU soccer journey wasn’t an easy one though. During his first season in 2017 he played almost 20 pounds over his normal playing weight and played through a sports hernia. Pushing through getting back into shape and recovering from injury would ultimately fuel Frischknecht to have the season he ended up having in 2018.

“I was 20 pounds overweight, I came home [from serving a mission] and got hurt with a sports hernia. So 2017, I actually played with a torn abdomen and torn groin which was tough and I think I only scored one goal that season,” said Frischknecht.

He was right. He only scored one goal scored that season, but it was in his hometown against UNLV on Oct. 27. Being healed and healthy in 2018 would make all the difference for Frischknecht as he led the team with six goals and 13 points overall. He also played in all 18 matches and was named to the All-WAC second team.

Frischknecht staring down the opposition during a home match. (Photo by Zach Burkart)

So, how would Frischknecht top his junior season? By scoring in seven-consecutive games as previously mentioned and breaking the UVU single-season scoring record with 10 on Oct. 31 in a home match against his hometown team, UNLV.

“I didn’t honestly realize it until it was about at four games and I think my wife had said something to me, she’s like ‘hey you’ve scored in the last four games,’ which as a striker to score in seven-straight games, you’ve gotta be completely thrilled with that,” said Frischknecht. “Obviously you want more, but if you would’ve told me before those seven games, ‘Hey you’re gonna score in the next seven games,’ I would’ve been like, ‘Alright good deal’.”

Even with all of the accolades, statistics and goal scoring, Frischknecht will always put his teammates first, no matter the situation.

“Last year we scored more as a committee, goals were kind of separated throughout. Everyone had either three or four, and I had six but everyone had a solid number,” said Frischknecht. “It’s been different this year, but I’m glad I can help the team in any way possible.”

Frischknecht and the Wolverines currently sit in second place in the WAC standings and have one match remaining. He and six other UVU seniors will be honored before the Nov. 9 match against Air Force for senior day.

Yes, Frischknecht has the accolades, a goal scoring record, WAC award recognitions, but his time playing in Utah for UVU, for coach Maas and with his teammates, is what he would tell you means the most to him with his time spent as a Wolverine.

Frischknecht is a goal-getter, a goal scoring machine if you will, but he’s more than just that. He’s a son, brother, husband, friend, teammate, student-athlete and most importantly, a UVU Wolverine.