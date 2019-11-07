UVU loses chance at WAC regular season title in 3-2 2OT loss at SU

A 2-1 lead with just over two minutes left in regulation vanished for Utah Valley University on Saturday night, Nov. 2, at Championship Field. UVU and Seattle University were playing for all the WAC regular-season-title marbles. SU came back not once, but twice to win in double-overtime 3-2.

By the looks of the all-time series between them, the Wolverines weren’t expected to do much in Seattle. SU led the series going into the match at 14-2-2. UVU was also 0-7 all-time in Seattle going into this matchup.

The Wolverines got on the board first in the 21st minute on a penalty kick by junior midfielder Breanna DeWaal. The goal for DeWaal was her third in as many games and fourth this season.

UVU would hang on to their 1-0 lead all the way up to the 61st minute, when the Redhawks would finally answer back. Junior forward Leahi Manthei found the back of the net for SU. This was Manthei’s seventh goal on the year.

However, the Wolverines didn’t get discouraged and responded quickly. In the 67th minute, junior midfielder Amber Tripp regained the lead for UVU. Tripp is now tied with her teammate, sophomore forward Julianna Carter, for the team lead in goals scored with six.

The Wolverines clung tightly to their 2-1 advantage, but not tight enough — SU’s junior defender Mikaela Morey got past the UVU defense and scored the game-tying goal in the 88th minute.

One overtime period would not be enough, as the match entered double-overtime. The defense from both sides was stout until the UVU defense had just one error with one minute remaining. In that final minute, the Redhawks found the back of the net for the game-winner, courtesy of sophomore forward Paige Malm.

Both UVU and SU got plenty of shots off on the evening, with UVU at 21 and nine on goal, and SU with 26 and 10 on goal.

The Wolverines are now focused on their WAC tournament semifinal match on Friday, Nov. 8, at 8 p.m. MST. The tournament is taking place in Seattle at Championship Field. UVU is awaiting their opponent, which will be the winner of Kansas City and Grand Canyon on Wednesday, Nov. 6.