UVU Back on the Track at the Weber State Winter Open

It has been nearly seven months to the day that the Utah Valley University track and field teams won the WAC championship on the men’s side and took second for the women. With another championship in mind, the team ventured to Weber State University on Dec. 6-7, to commence their indoor season. Though the meet wasn’t scored, the Wolverines showed some great potential on both the men’s and women’s teams.

Women

The Women’s distance team is running together just as they did when they finished second in the WAC Cross Country Championships. Led by sophomore Taylor Viertel, the women perfect scored the 3000m run, placing first through sixth. Viertel finished the race with a time of 10:21 and the top-6 finished within a short span of 20 seconds. In future meets, so many runners finishing that close together can tack on some major points.

The Wolverines accomplished several major victories on the field side as well. Senior Savannah Routsong took first in the weight throw by a large margin, with a mark of 16.11 meters. Then Freshmen Olivia Neal and Taygin DeHart showed off their potential, as the two won their collegiate debuts in their respective events. Neal won the Pole Vault and DeHart the triple jump.

Men

The men came into the meet looking like they would be a competitive team in the WAC. Senior and two time WAC cross country champion, Kevin Lynch, finished first in the 3000m with a time of eight minutes and 36 seconds. Lynch’s teammates, sophomore Seth Dabb and freshman Caleb Furnell, took home the gold in the 400m and 200m races respectively.

Senior Albert MacArthur was one spot away from qualifying for the NCAA track and field championships this last May. Now returning for his last year, the senior jumped 15m in the triple jump and easily claimed the victory.

There is a dynamic duo forming for the high-jump squad as sophomore Seth Krauss and freshman Aiden Garnett tied for first. The two high jumped two meters, which is more than six and a half feet. Sophomore Aaron Johnson added a victory with his seven meter long jump.

The Wolverines finished the meet off well. The team will take a few weeks off from competition for the holiday season, but will be back on the track and field Jan. 10-11, for the Brigham Young University Indoor Invitational.