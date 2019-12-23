Decade of Sports in Review | QF S2 Ep10

Andrew and Tanner Discuss recent events regarding local, Utah, and national sports. In this episode, they all discuss moments that defined the decade in sports.
The UVU Review
- Men’s basketball: Isaiah White’s buzzer beater ends losing streak
- Women’s basketball: Yikes
- Special Segment: Personal moment of the decade for UVU Athletics
The In State Special
- BYU football/basketball – Hawaii Bowl, Dec. 24 vs Hawaii
- Utah football/basketball – Alamo Bowl, Dec. 31 vs Texas
- Utah State football/basketball – Miami Beach Bowl vs Kent State, tomorrow
- Utah Jazz
- Moment of the decade in Utah
National Story: College football playoff discussionNational moment of the decade
(Original Air Date: 12/23/19)
