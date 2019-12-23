Decade of Sports in Review | QF S2 Ep10

Andrew and Tanner Discuss recent events regarding local, Utah, and national sports. In this episode, they all discuss moments that defined the decade in sports.

The UVU Review

Men’s basketball: Isaiah White’s buzzer beater ends losing streak Women’s basketball: Yikes Special Segment: Personal moment of the decade for UVU Athletics

The In State Special

BYU football/basketball – Hawaii Bowl, Dec. 24 vs Hawaii Utah football/basketball – Alamo Bowl, Dec. 31 vs Texas Utah State football/basketball – Miami Beach Bowl vs Kent State, tomorrow Utah Jazz Moment of the decade in Utah

National Story: College football playoff discussionNational moment of the decade



Credits:

Hosts: Andrew Creer and Tanner Heath

Production, Editing, and Mixing by: Ethan Young

Designed By: Ysabel Berger

(Original Air Date: 12/23/19)