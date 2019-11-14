In an effort to motivate women leadership in the community, women leaders gathered in the Sorenson Center to attend the Utah Women’s and Leadership Project titled “Utah Women, Giving, and Identity: The Complexity of Philanthropy in Utah.”

UWLP’s is a statewide initiative hosted at UVU.

“Since I’ve been attending these events I have been able to learn different leadership skills and network with others, said Taylor McKennan, a junior studying English education.“I feel like I’ve grown a lot as a person as well as a female leader.”

The mission of the Project is to strengthen the impact of Utah girls and women through informing, engaging, and developing their voices, confidence, influence, and leadership. It provides events, research, and resources.

“We want to share our research and bring the community together,” said Dr. Susan R. Madsen, director of UWLP. “Everything we do helps to impact the lives of students and the education they receive.”

As a college education becomes increasingly important in today’s economy, both women and men receiving a college degree.

In 2015, the most recent year for which data is available, 72.5 percent of females who had recently graduated high school were enrolled in a two-year or four-year college, compared to 65.8 percent of men. That’s a big difference from 1967, when 57 percent of recent male high-school grads were in college, compared to 47.2 percent

“I want to help families and society,” said Madsen.“It’s very clear that when women and men work together and our equal partner’s society benefits.”

UWLP partners and/or collaborates with many of the women’s organizations in the state as well as other groups that focus significant attention on strengthening the impact of girls and women.