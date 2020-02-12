President Tuminez honored for leadership in education at Sundance

UVU President Astrid Tuminez was one of six women in higher education honored at the seventh annual Women’s Leadership Celebration in Salt Lake City on Jan. 30. The event was held by Sundance Film Festival and Zions Bank.

CEO of Zions Bank Scott Anderson introduced the program, emphasizing the company’s commitment to “support women who are making a difference in their community and workplace.”

“Women now oversee half of the major universities in Utah,”said Anderson. “They only make up thirty percent of college presidents nationwide, so we’re proud that Utah is ahead of the game.”

Other honorees included Noelle Cockett of Utah State University, Bethani Dobkin of Westminster College, Deneece Huftalin of Salt Lake Community College, Marlene Tromp of Boise State University and Ruth Watkins of the University of Utah. Many, like Tuminez, are the first female president of their university.

In her pre-recorded interview, Tuminez spoke about risks she has taken in her life and career, including the one that lead her to UVU.

“[Friends] were bewildered by my choice to move to Utah,”said Tuminez. “They would ask, ‘Do you really want to live in Provo?’And I would answer ‘Yes,’because I believe in what this university is doing.”

“I hope that my presidency will be known as [one] that truly helped others, and took risks to help others,”said Tuminez.

Also in attendance as honored guests were Emma Nicholson of the British House of Lords and Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garcés, president of the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly.