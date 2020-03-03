Danny Brown Crowned Mr. UVU 2020

UVU students gathered together Tuesday night March 2, 2020 to witness and vote for the crowning of the UVU King Mr. UVU 2020.



The crowning of Danny Brown as Mr. UVU 2020. Photo courtesy of Hunter Hall.

Some view pageantry as an ongoing thirst trap, whether this is true or not, the $500 cash prize was well worth the risk for these 10 lucky contestants: Dawson Richman, Preston Ochsenhirt, Taylor Mehamed, Cooper Fullmer, Marcos Pickett, Jesus Pacheco, Josh Harward, Garrett Camack, and Danny Brown. These gentlemen competed for the golden crown, the $500 cash prize and the title of Mr. UVU 2020.



“It makes you want to have as much fun as possible…it’s more like a comedy show then like a serious beauty pageant… If you mess up, everyone’s going to laugh at you, but then you can laugh at yourself.” Jesus Pacheco, Pageant Contestant.

Judging the pageant this year was current Miss UVU Kadee Jo Jones, former Mr. UVU 2019 Trevor Jones, Miss Orem Gory Thomas, Bee Eide from Provo’s Most Eligible, and Dasheek Akwenye.



Judging was based around three categories: Fitness, Talent, and finally, Formal Wear. While some competitors performed practical magic, others sang, danced, and even brought their children on stage in hopes of wooing the crowd and the judges.

































Talents and dances from talent portion of March 3 Mr. UVU Pageant. Photos courtesy of Hunter Hall.

Candidates were then seen strutting across the Ragen Theatre stage with their escorts for the formal wear portion and all too important trivia questions were asked such as their preference towards wearing boxers or briefs.



While panelists conversed together, Miss Orem performed a solo, followed by a performance by former Mr. UVU 2019 Trevor Jones and finishing with a number from guest performer Terrell Thomas.

Winners were then announced: Mr. Congeniality Taylor Melamed, People’s Choice Garrett Cammack, Second Attendant Jesus Pacheco, First Attendant Cooper Fullmer, and finally Mr. UVU 2020 Danny Brown.



“I just love being able to be ridiculous and make people laugh…there are too many complicated things in the world, and all you need is laughter and fun.” Mr. UVU 2020 Danny Brown

Sponsored by UVUSA Activities Branch, the pageant has been an annual event since 1989 and a proud tradition for many. Make sure to look out for your new Mr. UVU 2020 Danny Brown in the hallways, and for any questions, you can find him on Instagram @danny.boy.brown.