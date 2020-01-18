A New Year With The Noorda

On January 9, 2020, the great Mezzo-Soprano, Isabel Leonard, joined by the Utah Symphony, started the new year strong featuring highlights from Mozart and Mendelssohn. A part of the Utah Symphony’s series with the Noorda Center, these phenomenal musicians pleased a full community audience.



The convenience of this Art Center brings together students and Utah Valley community members alike who would not otherwise make the trek and pay to see such performances elsewhere. This convenience was the entire purpose of the Noorda Center to make art a real opportunity for the Utah Valley community.



“Our mission is to bring you world-class art and entertainment experience that will inspire, enchant, and enthrall. From superstar headliners like Audra McDonald and Bernadette Peters to local treasures like the Utah Symphony, Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company, the Utah Shakespeare Festival, and Ballet West, to global sensations like Ballet Jörgen, Chanticleer, and the Aquila Theatre Company, all of the events on our exhilarating inaugural season are guaranteed to dazzle and delight.”

Artistic Director Stephen Pullen.

Opening Of A New Era

The center opened on March 25, 2019, after 2 years of construction and has fulfilled the vision promised by Director Pullen. With the beautiful OC Tanner Atrium, Theaters, Recital, and Concert Halls, big names such as Audra McDonald, Bernadette Peters, and Will Swenson brought professional theater to Utah Valley.



Utah’s performers also wowed audiences this year, bringing Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” to the outdoor courtyard and the debut of a new Broadway musical “Fly More Than You Fall,” directed by Brigham Young University graduate and Broadway director Jeff Whiting.



Looking Forward To More

Looking forward to 2020, The Noorda Center for the Arts will continue to be a place for community and to be inspired. Art has held a particular position in Utah Valley University’s eyes from the very beginning, and this season will reflect that with more visits from The Utah Symphony and gorgeous Ballets and Operas.



Director Pullen’s invitation extends to this year, “Our doors are open. The red carpet is out. Welcome to THE NOORDA.”