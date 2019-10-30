Eating Creepy and Crawling Bugs

If you’re looking for something new and exotic to try this Halloween, head on over to Koi Ramen in Provo. They’ve got just the dish for you – silkworm pupae with ramen. But hurry, it’s only served this Halloween week.

“We came up with this for the specialty of Halloween and also because it is very healthy,” said Yu Chao, owner of Koi Ramen Provo. “It does look kind of unconventional.”

Silkworm pupae is a traditional Asian dish and Taiwanese street snack. Chao serves the silkworm pupae both by itself with seasonings and with ramen. “They are beneficial and a good source of protein. They are used for herbal medicine,” said Chao. “I don’t know how to describe the taste.”

Silkworm pupae on plate at Koi Ramen in Provo, UT. Photo courtesy of Jaden Burnett.

Chao says that even though not a lot of people think of eating bugs, it is very common in other countries. Reactions to this dish have varied from “that can’t be real” to “that is just so gross.”

This unique dish is only being offered this week for Halloween. It is free to try. Chao says the only requirement is that those who try the silkworm post it on their social media account.

When not serving gag food, Koi Ramen mainly serves handmade ramen. Chao says that ramen is a labor food, used for the masses, and is originally from China. While ramen is a traditional dish for college students because of the cheap cost, Chao’s ramen is the traditional and healthier ramen.

Chao is originally from Beijing, China. He has lived in the United States for 20 plus years. Koi Ramen has been open for 6 months.

Koi Ramen is located at 1283 N University Ave #102 in Provo, UT. It is open from 11:00 am to 10:00 pm.