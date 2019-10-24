Cornbelly’s offers autumnal fun for everyone

If you’re looking for a one-stop destination for all things fall, look no further than Cornbelly’s in Lehi. With over 60 attractions, rides and events covering 20 acres, there’s no shortage of fun to be had with a date, friends or family.

Kamille Combs, marketing and events director for Cornbelly’s, said that she enjoys being a part of what has become a yearly tradition for so many.



“It’s been so fun to be a part of creating something that brings so much joy to families,” said Combs. “We always say that we are ‘growing memories’ instead of growing corn and we truly believe that.”

A Magical Time

The theme this year is the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Combs said that after a social media poll earlier this spring, this was the theme fans were the most excited about.



“Once we’ve picked a theme, we then design the corn maze on a computer and cut it into the field in mid-summer,” said Combs. “The most fun part is brainstorming all the decor, food and event ideas to complement the theme!

Across the grounds, guests will find themed snacks like butterbeer and chocolate frogs in the food stalls. You may also see a witch or wizard roaming around and get to snap a picture with them.

The wizarding fun extends to the centerpiece of Cornbelly’s—the corn maze. The maze spans 8 acres and is full of wicked twists and turns. Along the way, signposts and trivia games will help you navigate the maze for a trip totalling 30-45 minutes. Sadly, a wind storm earlier this month has knocked down some of the outer walls of corn, but the maze is still tricky and well worth your time.

For younger guests, a Kiddie Maze offers the same thrill of adventure without the challenge. The Kiddie version takes no longer than 10 minutes.

If mazes aren’t for you, Cornbelly’s still has plenty to offer. With games, rides and live entertainment, it’s easy to spend a few hours wandering the grounds. My party planned on leaving within a couple hours, and by the time we left with our bellies full of churros with hand-picked pumpkins in tow, we had been there for over three hours. Whether old or young, everyone is sure to have a good time.

Tickets and Information

Be sure to visit before Cornbelly’s closes down the farm for the season. Tickets and activity punch cards are available at cornbellys.com/pricing.

More Halloween Goodness

