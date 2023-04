Reading Time: < 1 minutes

For the final Wolverine Pack episode of the semester, Wyatt, Meg, and Daniel share about the digital media anniversary event, new men’s basketball coach Todd Phillips, flood preparation, and more.

Braden Morrison is the Senior Broadcaster for the UVU Review. He is a Sophomore studying Marketing. He enjoys videography and serving others.

