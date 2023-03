Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Whitney Johnson has moved from several positions in her career journey: secretary, Wall Street analyst, hedge fund co-founder, editor, and CEO. A world leader in management thinking, she shares her thoughts about personal development through disruption.

Braden Morrison is the Senior Broadcaster for the UVU Review. He is a Sophomore studying Marketing. He enjoys videography and serving others.

Braden Morrison is the Senior Broadcaster for the UVU Review. He is a Sophomore studying Marketing. He enjoys videography and serving others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related