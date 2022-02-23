Broadcast Front Page News UVUSA VP of Engagement Candidates 2022 2 days ago Chad Goldsberry Reporter: Clara Araujo Camera: Chad Goldsberry Editor: Matthew Nishitani Tags: News, Orem, uvu, uvu elections Continue Reading Previous UVU Student body elections candidates for VP of Academics – 2022Next UVUSA Candidates for VP of Activities – 2022 More Stories Basketball Front Page Sports Women's Sports Wolverines extend win streak, top Seattle U 67-61 10 hours ago Nathan Farmer | @nlfarmer1 Basketball Front Page Men's Sports Sports Wolverines shut down Redhawks 67-52 12 hours ago Nathan Jackson | @nathanj131 Breaking Front Page News Truth in tuition 2022: 2.3 to 5% increase in tuition expected 20 hours ago Matthew Drachman Broadcast Front Page News UVUSA Candidates for VP of Activities – 2022 2 days ago Chad Goldsberry Broadcast Front Page News UVU Student body elections candidates for VP of Academics – 2022 2 days ago Chad Goldsberry Breaking Front Page News Print Federal investigation against BYU dismissed 2 days ago Ashley Nash Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.