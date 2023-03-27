UVU vs. Cincinnati

March 27, 2023 Andrew Kenney
Reading Time: < 1 minutes
UVU beat Cincinnati 74-68 at the NIT Quarterfinals here at UVU. Andrew Kenney brings you the highlights!
Andrew Kenney is a member of the broadcast team at the UVU Review, and is a sophomore studying Avaition Science, aiming to be a Professional Pilot. He likes working at the UVU Review because it allows him to do something that he enjoys without being cumbersome. Andrew enjoys playing the trombone, skiing, and speedrunning.
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Utah enacts unprecedented laws aimed at protecting minors on social media

March 23, 2023 Matthew Drachman

Cincinnati head coach Wes Miller calls out UVU fans in postgame press-conference

March 22, 2023 Nathan Jackson | @nathanj131

Wolverines electric in 74-68 NIT Quarterfinal victory over Cincinnati

March 22, 2023 Nathan Jackson | @nathanj131

Diversity Dialogue at UVU

March 22, 2023 Zachary Dart

New Utah flag signed into law; Governor Cox specifies use of historic flag

March 21, 2023 Matthew Drachman

Gov. Cox signs multitudes of bills as session ends

March 20, 2023 Daniel Obinyan

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.