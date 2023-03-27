UVU vs. Cincinnati

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

UVU beat Cincinnati 74-68 at the NIT Quarterfinals here at UVU. Andrew Kenney brings you the highlights!

Andrew Kenney is a member of the broadcast team at the UVU Review, and is a sophomore studying Avaition Science, aiming to be a Professional Pilot. He likes working at the UVU Review because it allows him to do something that he enjoys without being cumbersome. Andrew enjoys playing the trombone, skiing, and speedrunning.

