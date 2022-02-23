UVU Student body elections candidates for VP of Academics – 2022

2 days ago Chad Goldsberry
Featured Video Play Icon

Reporter: Clara Araujo Camera: Chad Goldsberry Editor: Matthew Nishitani

Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Wolverines extend win streak, top Seattle U 67-61

8 hours ago Nathan Farmer | @nlfarmer1

Wolverines shut down Redhawks 67-52

9 hours ago Nathan Jackson | @nathanj131

Truth in tuition 2022: 2.3 to 5% increase in tuition expected

17 hours ago Matthew Drachman

UVUSA Candidates for VP of Activities – 2022

2 days ago Chad Goldsberry

UVUSA VP of Engagement Candidates 2022

2 days ago Chad Goldsberry

Federal investigation against BYU dismissed

2 days ago Ashley Nash

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.