UVU Dental Hygiene clinic offers 15 dollar cleanings for students

18 hours ago Chad Goldsberry
Featured Video Play Icon

Reporter: Chloe Nielson Camera: Chad Goldsberry Editor: Matthew Nishitani

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Stories

Wolverines fall at GCU in critical matchup 68-57

2 days ago Brice Larson | @LarsonSports

Wolverines comeback falls short, defeated by GCU 65-63

2 days ago Nathan Farmer | @nlfarmer1

How the Center for Social Impact impacts students’ lives

4 days ago Gavin Lee

Social Impact Fellow scholarship applications due at the end of the month

5 days ago Gavin Lee

Provo gynecologist accused of sexual assault

5 days ago Ashley Nash

Wolverines go 1-2 to finish weekend against San Francisco

5 days ago Gavin Lee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.