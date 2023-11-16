UVU Art Students Gallery

November 16, 2023 Jonah Simon
Reading Time: < 1 minute
UVU spotlights 5 graduating artists in our first BFA group exhibition this fall! Join Jonah Simon to learn more about the artists and their work in this show.
