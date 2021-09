Hello Wolverines, and welcome to our latest news beat! This week, we discuss UVU copycat accounts that popped up recently. Next, UVU’s Club Rush that featured 65 clubs and 16 departments, and the latest in sports, where Men’s soccer lost to Washington and Women’s Volleyball beat Idaho state, making their fourth straight win. Thanks for tuning in and we’ll see you next time!

Footage: Chad Goldsberry Written by: Ben Fraser Editor: Alanna Rogers