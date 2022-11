Utah Valley University Wolverines men’s basketball against Western Colorado University Mountaineers in the UCCU Center on the UVU Campus in Orem, Utah on November 9, 2022. (Jay Drowns / UVU Marketing & Communications)

Six Wolverines scored in double-digits as Utah Valley beat Western Colorado by a score of 91-64 last night. Aziz Bandaogo shined for UVU with 12 points, 10 rebounds, and 3 blocks. Bandaogo also threw down four monstrous dunks for the Wolverines in the blowout win.

Senior Broadcast News Director

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related